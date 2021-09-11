Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 136,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,947. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,780.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.