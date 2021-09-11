Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

ATLKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.17. 43,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,383. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

