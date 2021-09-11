YFValue (YFV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00162616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00043661 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

