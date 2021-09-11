GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.71. 365,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.