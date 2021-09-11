BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches Market Cap of $18.44 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $18.44 million and $2.73 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00059788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00162592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043815 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

