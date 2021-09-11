Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

YEXT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 737,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,137 shares of company stock worth $2,327,854. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

