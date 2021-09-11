Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.65-12.35 EPS.

DGX traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

