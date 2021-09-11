Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $360,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,880 shares of company stock worth $78,665,635. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded down $7.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.92. The stock had a trading volume of 444,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

