Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $50.54. 326,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,305. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

