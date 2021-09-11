$421.30 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report sales of $421.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.80 million. Forward Air reported sales of $332.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 104,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

