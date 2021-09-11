Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $926.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report sales of $926.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.59 million and the highest is $939.80 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $401.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.11. 5,848,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,180. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after buying an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $31,962,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

