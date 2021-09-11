Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 21.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.3% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 114.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,497,000 after purchasing an additional 854,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

Facebook stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,386,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

