SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lowered by Probabilities Fund Management LLC

Probabilities Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 16.0% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,539,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,530. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $356.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.