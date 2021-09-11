Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.58. 2,148,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,743. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

