Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $30.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. 1,484,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.