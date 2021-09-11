Brokerages Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Target Price at $24.13

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MITK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 540,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.