The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $27.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,503,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.