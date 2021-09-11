Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $53.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,817.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,223. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,411.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

