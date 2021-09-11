Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 615 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 706.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $128.80. 4,126,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,275. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

