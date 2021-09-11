OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 267,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,698. The stock has a market cap of $892.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

