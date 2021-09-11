Vitae Market Cap Hits $6.84 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

