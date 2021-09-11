Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT at $3.92

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLFPF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. 1,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.