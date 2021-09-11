-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Shift Technologies reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SFT shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 366,208 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. 2,327,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,177. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $684.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.