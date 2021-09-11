comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other comScore news, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Paul Livek purchased 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $86,261.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,019,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,412.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 1,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 601,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in comScore by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in comScore by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 89,336 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in comScore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCOR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,255. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $336.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

