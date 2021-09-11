Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $53.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,817.52. 1,840,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,223. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,411.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

