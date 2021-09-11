Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,883,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

