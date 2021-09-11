Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.19.

SYF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,172. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

