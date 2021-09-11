Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.28.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

