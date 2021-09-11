Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.28.
NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.