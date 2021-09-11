Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.26. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,696,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.