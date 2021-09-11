Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.58. 4,032,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.