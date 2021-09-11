$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. FOX posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. 2,617,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

