BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $49.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

