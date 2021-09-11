Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.38-7.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19-6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.33-1.38 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.58. 2,148,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,743. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.33.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.