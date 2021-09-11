Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.38-7.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19-6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.98 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.33-1.38 EPS.
Shares of LULU traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.58. 2,148,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,743. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
