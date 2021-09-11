German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.50 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report sales of $53.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $55.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $207.87 million, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $213.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 29,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,919. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.