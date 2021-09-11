German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.50 Million

Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report sales of $53.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $55.00 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $207.87 million, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $213.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.65. 29,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,919. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

