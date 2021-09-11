Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $790.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.71.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $598.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,492. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.