Financial Comparison: Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) vs. Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries 16.45% 39.56% 10.88%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Latham Group and Armstrong World Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33

Latham Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.57, suggesting a potential upside of 84.46%. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus target price of $91.38, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and Armstrong World Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $936.90 million 4.99 -$99.10 million $3.63 27.05

Latham Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong World Industries.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Latham Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings. Architectural Specialties segment produces and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. Unallocated Corporate segment includes assets, liabilities, income and expenses that have not been allocated to other business segments. The company was founded by Thomas M. Armstrong in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

