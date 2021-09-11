Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,409,000 after buying an additional 1,085,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,228,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,941,949. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.