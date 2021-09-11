LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €721.18 ($848.45).

Several analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €795.00 ($935.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of EPA MC traded up €5.10 ($6.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €663.50 ($780.59). The company had a trading volume of 388,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €662.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €628.62.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

