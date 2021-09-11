Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,311,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $470.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.