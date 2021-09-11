Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 5,549,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,007. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

