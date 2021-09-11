Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $0.26-0.30.Vertiv also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,260. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

