AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $99.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

