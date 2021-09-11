Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.54.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE CPG traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.30. 2,197,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,782. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.93. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.