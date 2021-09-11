WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.81 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. 5,596,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,032. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

