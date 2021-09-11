Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Director David Daniel Cates Sells 640,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,920.25.

TSE:DML traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.99. 8,233,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,405. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.44. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.07.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.11.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.