Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.69. 2,150,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,911. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

