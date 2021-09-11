Convex Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.17 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $11.40 or 0.00024832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $243.72 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00133739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00182794 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.87 or 0.99516485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.89 or 0.07117425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.39 or 0.00854626 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

