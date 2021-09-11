Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

TFX traded down $12.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.42. 289,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,276. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.63 and a 200 day moving average of $402.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Teleflex by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

