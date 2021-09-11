First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $726,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

SBUX opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.