Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,966 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $403,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.18. 1,287,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,120. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

